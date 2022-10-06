Christian Walker tweeted a request for his father to “wear a condom” after a new report alleged Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker had once paid for an abortion for the mother of one of his children.

The Daily Beast reported Wednesday night that the woman who said that Herschel Walker pushed her to get an abortion in 2009 had a child with Walker years later, even after Walker told her it was not a “convenient time” for him.

Christian Walker, who has publicly called out his father for the scandal, reacted to the latest news with a four-word tweet: “Wear a condom, damn.”

The Daily Beast on Monday first reported the news about Walker allegedly pressuring the woman to get an abortion, presenting a check she said he sent her to pay for the procedure. Walker has denied the reports, and The Hill has not verified the outlet’s reporting.

Christian Walker is the son of Herschel Walker’s ex-wife Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, who has accused her former husband of domestic abuse.

After the first Daily Beast article, Christian Walker slammed his father for “cutting corners” and “lies.”

“He has four kids, four different women, he wasn’t in the house raising one of them, he was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values?” Walker said.

Herschel Walker is slightly trailing in the polls against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), but Republicans have rallied around him and he reported that he drew in $12 million in the third quarter of the year, a personal fundraising record.