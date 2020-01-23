China closing city of 11 million to contain deadly virus

Beijing (AP)- China has closed off a city of more than 11 million people in an unprecedented effort to try to stop the spread of a deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds and spread to other cities and countries.

Police, SWAT teams and paramilitary troops guarded Wuhan’s train station, with only people holding tickets for the last trains allowed to enter.

Virtually everyone at the scene was wearing masks.

An official at the World Heath Organization told The Associated Press that trying to “contain a city of 11 million people is new to science.”