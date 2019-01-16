U.S. & World News

Chick-fil-a is Getting a Spicy Makeover

CNN - Chick-fil-a has some "hot" news for its customers.

The fast food chain known for its chicken sandwich is adding something spicy to its menu......and you might need to have antacid on hand.

Participating stores in Arizona are serving Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwiches, Spicy Chick-n-strips Biscuits and Grilled Spicy Deluxe bundles.

The biscuit contains two spicy chick-n-strips while the bundle is aimed at feeding a crowd.

