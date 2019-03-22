Chick-Fil-A banned from airport due to 'legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior'
The San Antonio City Council on Thursday voted to ban the popular fast-food chain Chick-Fil-A over an alleged "legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior".
“With this decision, the City Council reaffirmed the work our city has done to become a champion of equality and inclusion," Councilman Roberto Treviño said of the vote, as per News 4 San Antonio.
"Everyone has a place here, and everyone should feel welcome when they walk through our airport," he continued.
On Wednesday, Think Progress, a progressive public policy research and advocacy organization, published tax documents showing that the chain had given $1.65 million to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
The FCA has a statement on their website that says “marriage is exclusively the union of one man and one woman.”
Chick-Fil-A released a statement saying “The 140,000 people who serve customers in our restaurants on a daily basis represent and embrace all people, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity. Our intent is to have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Chick-fil-A.”
This is the second time in the past four months that Chick-Fil-A has been banned from opening a new location.
In November 2018, Rider University students voted to bring the fast-food restaurant to campus as a new eating option. However, the university rejected this vote “based on the company's record widely perceived to be in opposition to the LGBTQ community."
The company said in a statement that they are merely providing food and do not have an agenda.
