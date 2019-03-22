Chick-Fil-A banned from airport due to 'legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior'

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The San Antonio City Council on Thursday voted to ban the popular fast-food chain Chick-Fil-A over an alleged "legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior".

“With this decision, the City Council reaffirmed the work our city has done to become a champion of equality and inclusion," Councilman Roberto Treviño said of the vote, as per News 4 San Antonio.

"Everyone has a place here, and everyone should feel welcome when they walk through our airport," he continued.

On Wednesday, Think Progress, a progressive public policy research and advocacy organization, published tax documents showing that the chain had given $1.65 million to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The FCA has a statement on their website that says “marriage is exclusively the union of one man and one woman.”

Chick-Fil-A released a statement saying “The 140,000 people who serve customers in our restaurants on a daily basis represent and embrace all people, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity. Our intent is to have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Chick-fil-A.”

This is the second time in the past four months that Chick-Fil-A has been banned from opening a new location.

In November 2018, Rider University students voted to bring the fast-food restaurant to campus as a new eating option. However, the university rejected this vote “based on the company's record widely perceived to be in opposition to the LGBTQ community."

The company said in a statement that they are merely providing food and do not have an agenda.