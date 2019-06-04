Charmin's new Forever Roll
(CNN) - Meet the tissue that keeps on giving.
Charmin has a new roll called the "fFrever Roll".
The company claims it lasts up to a month.
Just to entice you, they are offering free shipping, a money back guarantee and a stainless steel tissue holder as a part of the starter kit.
You can buy it in two sizes: a multi-user which is 12 inches in diameter and the single user, which is 8.7 inches in diameter.
