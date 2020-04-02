Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center opens outdoor respiratory clinic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center has opened an outdoor respiratory clinic in order to screen Veterans with respiratory symptoms associated with COVID-19.

If you are a veteran who is experiencing cute respiratory symptoms, you should call 911 and contact the VA within 72 hours of emergency admission. If you are a veteran experiencing non-acute-like flu symptoms like a fever, cough and shortness of breath, call (706) 729-5779 before visiting the VA medical center or clinic.

Veterans are also encouraged to use virtual care options such as telehealth or MyhealtheVet secure messaging.

The respiratory clinic which is located by the parking lot adjacent to the downtown campus at 950 15th Street is open from 9:00 A.M. until 9:30 P.M.

The medical center’s emergency department will remain open for emergent needs. For more information on the coronavirus, CLICK HERE.