Celebrating World Water Day
(CNN) - We take it for granted, but water is a key component of all life.
Well, Friday is a day to celebrate it!
It's world water day -- a day dedicated to drawing attention to the critical importance of water...and to water-related issues across the globe.
The observance was created by the United Nations a quarter of a century ago.
The idea was proposed in 1992 ... and the first World Water Day was held in 1993.
There are lots of ways to observe it.
You could grab some friends and clean up a local water source in your area.
Another option, learn more about how much water you use... and ways to decrease that amount.
Or you could study about water resources -- hundreds of millions of people around the globe don't have access to clean drinking water.
Safe, clean water is important -- so celebrate it on World Water Day!
