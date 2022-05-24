(NEXSTAR) – CBS has pulled the season four finale of its drama series “FBI,” after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, left 18 students and one adult dead Tuesday afternoon.

The episode, previously scheduled to air Tuesday, featured a school shooting, Variety reports.

Earlier in the day, an 18 year-old man opened fire at the school, located about an hour-and-a-half west of San Antonio. The incident initiated lockdowns at several nearby schools and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed the 15 deaths in a briefing in the afternoon.

Abbott said it’s also believed the gunman shot his grandmother before entering the school.

CBS says it will still air the season finales of its other “FBI” installments, “FBI: Most Wanted” and “FBI: International,” on Tuesday, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

A repeat episode will air in place of the “FBI” finale. No date for airing the intended episode has been announced yet.

Pres. Joe Biden will address the nation on Tuesday and has ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff.