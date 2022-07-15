(The Hill) — Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) introduced a bill on Friday that would ban federal funds from covering travel costs for people who obtain out-of-state abortions.

The new legislation would ensure taxpayer money would not go to anyone seeking to travel to a state with less restrictive abortion laws to get the procedure, according to Cawthorn.

“Ensuring that the innocent among us are protected is something that is very near and dear to my heart. One of the most important ways we can protect the unborn is by stopping the Biden Administration’s gross abuse of power and executive overreach,” Cawthorn said Friday.

“This legislation showcases that Congress will respect the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe and not allow the federal government to overreach their constitutional authority.”

Battle lines have emerged over the issue of out-of-state abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade last month. Already, nine states have banned abortion, and more restrictive laws and bans are expected to proliferate across the country.

Currently, no state has implemented a ban on out-of-state abortion. However, Republican lawmakers in several red states have floated measures to punish those involved in helping someone access an abortion in another state.

Some major companies have already guaranteed they would cover travel costs for people in states with strict abortion laws if they want to travel to get the procedure done.

Cawthorn introduced the legislation the same day the House passed two measures in its first attempt to codify abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe.

The first bill passed would codify the right to obtain an abortion into federal law while the second bill would protect women who travel to another state to get an abortion.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said more bills protecting abortion rights would be introduced, but all are expected to face an uphill battle in the Senate.