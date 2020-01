BEIJING (AP) – China, with 5,974 cases of a new virus, has more infections than it did with SARS, though the death toll is still lower.

China had 5,327 cases of SARS in the 2002-2003 outbreak. China reported another large jump in cases Wednesday and a rise in the death toll to 132.

That compares to 348 people killed in China during SARS. Severe acute respiratory syndrome killed nearly 800 people worldwide.

