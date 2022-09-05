WELDON, Saskatchewan (AP) – Canadian police are searching for two men two men suspected of killing 10 people in a series of stabbings in an Indigenous community and a nearby town.

The massive manhunt for the perpetrators of one of the deadliest attacks in the nation’s history stretched into its second day Monday.

Authorities have said some of the victims were targeted and others appeared to have been chosen at random.

The series of attacks took place on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon in Saskatchewan province.

Officials have given no motive for the crimes, but a senior Indigenous leader suggested drugs were somehow involved.

Police believe the suspects were last spotted around midday on Sunday in the provincial capital of Regina.