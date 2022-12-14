OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – California’s first-in-the-nation task force studying reparations for Black residents is meeting in Oakland to discuss potential eligibility requirements and what form reparations could take.

The group will also talk about how the state may address its impact on Black families whose ancestors had their property seized through eminent domain.

The task force has a July 1 deadline to release a final report outlining recommendations to the Legislature.

Efforts by lawmakers to study reparations have stalled elsewhere, including in the U.S. Congress.