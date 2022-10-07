SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A viral video purports to show a stripper exiting a San Jose Fire Department truck at a strip club.

The video, re-posted by the San Jose Foos Instagram page, shows a fire truck with its lights on and a scantily-clad woman emerging with the caption, “Only in San Jose do you see a stripper come out of a firetruck.”

The location tagged is The Pink Poodle, which bills itself as “San Jose’s only all-nude strip club.”

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo issued a statement to KRON4 saying: “If the investigation concludes that this video is as bad as it looks, then heads must roll. We cannot have a life-critical emergency rescue apparatus relegated to a frat party bus, nor tolerate any conduct that so demeans the heroic work of the rest of our SJFD team. I trust that [Fire] Chief Robert Sapien, as one of our nation’s finest fire chiefs, will respond accordingly. “

The department released a statement on “a concerning video posted on social media” Friday.

“San Jose Fire Department is committed to serving the community by protecting life, property, and the environment through prevention and response. It is the goal of the department to serve the community with courtesy and service. As such, it takes all feedback regarding the conduct of its employees seriously,” the statement reads. “If findings of an internal investigation reveal inappropriate behavior of any Department members, appropriate steps will be taken to address the matter. The City of San Jose Code of Ethics policy guides the conduct of all City employees. All City of San Jose employees are expected to adhere to the Code of Ethics Policy they have agreed to as a condition of their employment.”

Meanwhile, Sapien stated: “The Department has become aware of a concerning video posted on social media. An investigation has been initiated to determine facts surrounding the video.”

This is the second recent incident involving a Bay Area firefighting agency to draw unwanted attention. Just a few weeks ago, a picture posted to Twitter cast the San Francisco Fire Department in an unflattering light, showing a firefighter wearing a shirt with a political message, which violates department policy.