Bus driver rescues toddler walking on an overpass

Milwaukee, WI (WJBF) - A Wisconsin bus driver is being hailed a hero for rescuing a toddler.

She was driving her regular route when she saw a toddler walking alone in the freezing temperatures.

The baby girl was wandering on a freeway overpass with no shoes or pants.

The driver quickly stopped the bus to get the crying child and used a passenger's coat to keep her warm.

Police say the child's Mother left her outside.

Now the little girl is in her father's custody.