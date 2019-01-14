Bus driver rescues toddler walking on an overpass
Milwaukee, WI (WJBF) - A Wisconsin bus driver is being hailed a hero for rescuing a toddler.
She was driving her regular route when she saw a toddler walking alone in the freezing temperatures.
The baby girl was wandering on a freeway overpass with no shoes or pants.
The driver quickly stopped the bus to get the crying child and used a passenger's coat to keep her warm.
Police say the child's Mother left her outside.
Now the little girl is in her father's custody.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous
Bill: Let Mississippi electric...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
NC nonprofit accused of selling...
More Stories
Weird News
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high