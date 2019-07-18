Bud Light is offering free beer to any alien that makes it out of Area 51

(CNN) – The internet is on fire with Area 51 preparations. The world is ready to finally see the secrets hidden within the mysterious facility. If one of those secrets happens to be living aliens, well, we have good and strange news — they will be greeted with free cans of Bud Light beer.

Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Bud Light, initially posted on Twitter, “We’d like to be the first brand to formally announce that we will not be sponsoring the Area 51 raid.”

However, the brand quickly backtracked off that alienating claim, saying, “Screw it. Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out.”

Screw it. Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out. https://t.co/AOWOYL3Oyp — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

Anheuser-Busch even went as far as to make a label for its Area 51 Special Edition Bud Light.

“Greetings Earthlings. This is the famous Area 51,” it says at the top of the can. “We know of no space beer by any other life form which is brewed and aged to be more refreshing. Our cryogenic aging produces a light bodied space lager with a fresh taste, a crisp, clean finish, and a smooth drinkability. Take us to your leader…for drinks.”

Area 51 Special Edition. 👽 pic.twitter.com/8wGbSLqY6r — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

There is just one catch: Anheuser-Busch is asking for 51,000 retweets to make it happen. The tweet still has a way to go.