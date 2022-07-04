THE ASSOCIATED PRESS – Brittney Griner made an appeal to President Joe Biden in a letter passed on to the White House through her representatives saying she feared she may never return home and asking that he not “forget about me and the other American Detainees.”

Griner’s agent says the letter was delivered on Monday.

The Phoenix Mercury All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist is in the midst of a trial in Russia that began last week after she was arrested on February 17th on charges of possessing cannabis oil while returning to play for her Russian team.

The trial will resume Thursday.