Boy, 4, rescued from window guard rail

(CNN) – Some incredible video out of China. Firefighters rescued a four year old boy who you can see is dangling from a window’s guard rail.

According to Chinese state media CCTV, the child climbed out of the window and fell leaving his head stuck in between the security bars.

The boy’s grandfather, who was sleeping, heard him crying and called firefighters for help.

Firefighters put a security rope around the boy’s chest while they worked to free him from the rail.

Neighbors in the building held a blanket underneath the child just in case he fell.

No word on his condition.