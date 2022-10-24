WJBF – The Bojangles Pork Chop Griller is back!

Starting Monday, October 24th, the Bojangles staple is back only for a limited time and only at participating locations.

Bojangles officials say the Pork Chop Griller is released every fall.

According to officials, the beloved biscuit sandwich includes a tender slice of pork loin marinated in a zesty dry rub seasoning blend and seared to perfection inside a hot, made-from-scratch Bojangles biscuit.

“Of all our seasonal menu items, the Pork Chop Griller may top the list as the most anticipated limited-time option we serve,” says Marshall Scarborough, vice president of menu and culinary innovation at Bojangles. “Our fans wait all year to enjoy the Pork Chop Griller – and for good reason. It’s a perfect choice for morning comfort food, weekend tailgates or brightening that work commute.”

Again, the Pork Chop Griller is only here for a limited time so grab one while you can.