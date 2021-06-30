Body of child found in Chesterfield home freezer, parents arrested

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The parents of a child in Chesterfield have been arrested after his remains were found in a freezer, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Police said on Tuesday, May 4, they received information that the body of a child may be at a residence in the 6400 block of Lookout Point Circle. Officials received a search warrant for the residence and began an investigation.

CCPD said detectives found human remains in a freezer in the house, and were then taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Medical Examiner confirmed the remains were those of Eliel Adon Weaver, who was less than 5 years old. The office is still working to determine his cause of death.

The department said Eliel’s parents, Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, both of the 6400 block of Lookout Point Circle, have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child.

After further investigation, Police said Kassceen Lazane Weaver was also charged with concealment of a body and the domestic assault and malicious wounding of a woman who is known to him.

According to court records, Kassceen Weaver’s previous charges were all non-violent. Four times between 2011 and 2016 he was charged with failing to have his vehicle inspected and in 2013 he was charged with disorderly conduct.

Both Kassceen Weaver and Dina Weaver have been released on bond.

Police added while the Weavers are married, only Dina Weaver has been confirmed to be Eliel’s biological mother through DNA testing, so far.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.