Body found along Edgefield County roadway

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – The Edgefield County Coroner’s Office was called in response to a dead body found on the side of the road near where Moore and Sweetwater roads meet.

The coroner is now releasing information that 59-year-old Stanley Arthur Quimby, an Edgefield County resident, was the deceased male found this morning in that location.

An autopsy will be performed tomorrow in Newberry, the coroner confirms. Currently, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the circumstances of Quimby’s death as a hit-and-run accident.

It is believed that the collision occurred Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m.

SCDPS will soon be releasing the make and model of the vehicle being sought in this accident.

Stay tuned to WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.