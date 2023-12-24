(The Hill) — Pet food company Blue Ridge Beef is recalling several lot numbers of its food for kittens and puppies, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), warning the products are contaminated with salmonella and listeria.

The products on the recall list are Kitten Grind (UPC 8 54298 00101 6), Kitten Mix (UPC 8 54298 00143 6) and Puppy Mix (8 54298 00169 6).

The packages in question are all 2 pounds and made of clear plastic. They were distributed between Nov. 14 and Dec. 20, and the lots have use-by dates between N24 1114 and N24 1224.

The products were sold primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

After initially announcing the recall earlier this week, Blue Ridge Beef issued an updated list, expanding the number of products it is recalling. The company said the use-by dates can be found on a silver tab at the end of the tubes.

Blue Ridge Beef is recalling several lot numbers of its food for kittens and puppies. (Courtesy of FDA)

The company warned that there is a risk to people who handle the pet food as well, “especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.”

The announcement warned that healthy people that are infected with salmonella should monitor for symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Occasionally, there could be more serious ailments.

Pets with salmonella and listeria infections can be carriers to humans, too. Pet owners should be aware of symptoms including lethargy, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting, the announcement said.

“Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain,” the announcement read.

The company is promising a full refund to those who have purchased the contaminated products. They are encouraging those customers to discard the food completely and to contact the company at blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com.