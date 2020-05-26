Black man dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The FBI and Minnesota agents are investigating the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody after video from a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck.

The video that was shared online shows the man pleading that he couldn’t breathe. Police spokesman John Elder says officers were called to investigate a report of a forgery at a business about 8 p.m. Monday.

Elder says the man “physically resisted” arrest. He died at a hospital. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo says the department has policies about “placing someone under control” and they will look at that as part of an internal investigation.