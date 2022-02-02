President Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths in half over next 25 years

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has set a 25-year timeline to cut the cancer death rate in half, an initiative started when he was vice president.

President Biden says, “This can really be an American moment to prove to ourselves and, quite frankly, the world that we can do really big things.”

He spoke Wednesday to a crowd of lawmakers, administration officials, researchers and others at the White House.

First lady Jill Biden spoke of how the death of the president’s older son Beau from brain cancer in 2015 had “stolen our joy.”