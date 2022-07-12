BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Top Prime Day deals under $100

Although many people leverage Prime Day for deep discounts on big-ticket items, there is no shortage of deals under $100. By our early estimates, these bargains are shaping up to be the bestselling products of the mega sales event.

From affordable tech to popular branded apparel, Prime Day shoppers have thousands of budget-priced deals to choose from. Some of the hottest offers we’ve seen so far are on Levi’s jeans, air fryers and premium hair products. Even the baby and kids category has a range of deep discounts today, particularly on baby monitors, art supplies and toys.

Because prices and availability on Prime Day deals are subject to change today — especially with so many deep discounts on already affordable items — we’ll update this list frequently to keep you up to date. We organized this $100 and below roundup by popular categories so you find what you’re looking for quickly.

Trending deals under $100 from Samsung, Braun and other top brands

Kohler Puretide Toilet: 52% off

This bidet seat is easy to install and operate, making it one of the most user-friendly options on the market. It has a few customizable settings so you can enjoy a personalized spray experience. SHOP NOW

Redken All Soft Shampoo: 30% off

The bestselling Redken shampoo nourishes overstressed hair and leaves it shiny and silky. It’s a particularly popular formula among people who use heat styling tools and want to minimize long-term damage and dryness SHOP NOW

Amazon Echo Show 8: 42% off

The Echo Show 8 has an optimized touchscreen and improved camera for high-quality video calls and streaming. It’s also a top choice for a smart home hub and integrates seamlessly with other Alexa devices. SHOP NOW

Braun Electric Hand Mixer: 30% off

A true workhorse of a mixer, this powerful Braun model has nine speeds and can combine even the thickest ingredients. It has the brand’s signature craftsmanship, which means it withstands the test of time. SHOP NOW

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: 53% off

With up to 29 hours of playback time, these Samsung wireless earbuds are suitable for all-day use. They’re compatible with most iOS and Android devices, and users can make the most of their listening with the Galaxy companion app. SHOP NOW

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: 58% off

Get the most out of your TV with an Amazon Fire TV Stick which includes access to favorite streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Peacock. Stream music, watch sports and enjoy all your favorite subscriptions at the click of a button. SHOP NOW

Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer Smart Glasses: 20% off

Combine style and smart technology with these Ray-Ban smart glasses. Access functionality such as video recording, make phone calls using voice control, or control your device audio with a light touch of the frames. SHOP NOW

Colgate Optic White Pro Series Teeth Whitening: 38% off

With a teeth whitening pen and LED light tray, this powerful at-home teeth whitening kit provides overnight results and professional-level whitening over repeated use. One gel pen is included and the LED mouth tray is rechargeable. SHOP NOW

Bissell PowerFresh 2-in-1 Lightweight Swivel Steam Mop: 38% off

This multi-tasking steam cleaner can remove up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria from your floors and above-floor surfaces. It can produce steam in less than a minute and has a removable water tank for refills at the sink. SHOP NOW

23andMe Health + Ancestry: 50% off

Learn about where you come from and gain key insights into your health with this at-home DNA kit. It requires just a saliva sample and provides a detailed report on your health and ancestry in six weeks. SHOP NOW

Cuisinart 3-Quart Electric Fondue Pot: 32% off

This electric fondue pot can take your dinner parties to the next level. The elegant brushes stainless steel design looks impressive on your table, and the nonstick, dishwasher-safe interior allows for easy cleanup. SHOP NOW

18 discounts that caught our eye

Home and kitchen markdowns from Ninja, Sodastream and more

Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven: 20% off

This entry-level air fryer has a redesigned fryer basket that maximizes usable space so you can add more food to each batch. It scores extra points for simple operation and a sleek, modern design. SHOP NOW

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer: 38% off

This 6-in-1 air fryer has a capacity of six quarts. The digital touch screen makes it easy to use and the baskets are non-stick and dishwasher safe, making it a popular investment for quick and easy meals for busy people. SHOP NOW

Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker And Air Fryer: 31% off

The 9-in-1 Ninja Foodi touted as a beginner-friendly model, has several one-touch controls and an easy-to-read LCD panel. It cooks chicken dishes in as little as 10 minutes, making it a popular investment for quick-and-easy meals for busy people. SHOP NOW

Black+Decker Cordless Dustbuster: 40% off

This handheld vacuum makes quick work of tidying up messes around the home, office and even vehicles. The ergonomic design allows for easy maneuvering in tight spaces and hard-to-reach areas. SHOP NOW

Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier: 25% off

Improve indoor air quality with this efficient air purifier that removes more than 99% of microscopic allergens, including dander, dust and smoke. It also has a built-in UV-C light that helps keep germs, bacteria and viruses at bay. SHOP NOW

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle: 39% off

Instead of spending big bucks on carbonated beverages, make them at home with this sparkling water maker. It comes with reusable BPA-free bottles and a glass carafe, so it’s an eco-friendly investment, too. SHOP NOW

Cuisinart Automatic 1.5-Quart Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream and Sorbet Maker: 30% off

Create your own custom flavors with this home ice cream maker. It does all the work for you, so you only have to freeze the bowl and insert your ingredients to enjoy delicious ice cream or other frozen treats in 30 minutes. SHOP NOW

Hamilton Beach Electric Vegetable Chopper: 40% off

This handy chopper can take the hassle out of prep work in the kitchen. It can hold up to 3 cups of ingredients but has a compact design that doesn’t take up much countertop space. SHOP NOW

KRUPS Simply Brew Compact Filter Drip Coffee Maker: 38% off

This modern-looking drip coffee maker can brew up to 5 cups at a time, making it ideal for a small household. It doesn’t require paper filters and has a Keep Warm function to keep your coffee fresh. SHOP NOW

15 discounts that caught our eye

Tech and gadgets from Anker and Blink

Amazon Kindle: 50% off

If you’re an avid reader, the Amazon Kindle lets you bring your entire library with you. The updated model has a glare-free screen and a built-in front light, both of which make reading much easier on the eyes. SHOP NOW

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: 39% off

Harden your home’s perimeter with this wireless outdoor camera, a weatherproof model whose battery lasts up to two years on two AA batteries. The camera is easy to control through the Blink app and has two-way audio so you can interact with visitors.SHOP NOW

Anker USB-C Power Bank: $25 off

Power up smartphones on the go with this Anker charging bank, which offers as many as three charges for select models. The travel-friendly option has a durable design and comes with a carry case. SHOP NOW

myQ Smart Garage HD Camera: 53% off

Take your garage door to the next level with this smart Wifi-enabled HD Camera that lets you check to see all activity around your garage. The companion app allows you to view footage from your smartphone and offers video storage options. SHOP NOW

TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 Router: 30% off

Improve your home WiFi’s speed, performance and capacity with this super-fast router. It supports 4K/HD streaming and allows you to connect up to four times the devices as other routers without sacrificing speed. SHOP NOW

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset: 39% off

You’ll never miss any of the action when playing your favorite games with this wireless headset. It offers up to 30 hours of battery life and a detachable noise cancellation microphone for gaming with friends. SHOP NOW

Amazon Smart Thermostat: 30% off

This smart thermostat can help you keep your home comfortable and reduce your energy costs. It’s Energy Star-certified and allows you to control the temperature and settings anywhere via the Alexa app. SHOP NOW

17 discounts that caught our eye

Deals from Crest, Waterpik and other beauty and personal care brands

Waterpik ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser: 55% off

The Waterpik Water Flosser is a viable option for people who don’t like traditional flossing. The efficient device uses a powerful yet gentle stream of water to blast away plaque and bacteria around teeth without irritating sensitive gums. SHOP NOW

Withings Thermo Smart Thermometer: 31% off

This high-precision, no-touch forehead thermometer is a popular investment for homes, offices and child care settings. It logs readings from multiple users and automatically syncs to the companion app, which earns high marks for its user interface. SHOP NOW

Amplim Medical Grade Infrared Forehead Thermometer: 50% off

This high-precision, no-touch forehead thermometer is a popular investment for homes, offices and child care settings. It logs readings from multiple users and automatically syncs to the companion app, which earns high marks for its user interface. SHOP NOW

Urban Decay Naked2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette: 50% off

If you’re in the market for a versatile palette, this Urban Decay collection has six neutral shades of browns and taupe for a warm and natural finish. Shades include both matte and shimmer pigments and the palette is travel-sized for convenience.SHOP NOW

Color Studio 35-Shade Eyeshadow Palette: 33% off

This extensive palette has all the shades you need to pull off any look, from a neutral “barely there” daytime look to full glam. Choose between matte and shimmers in the palette across a range of bold, vibrant shades. SHOP NOW

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects: 35% off

Instead of spending big bucks on teeth whitening at the dentist’s office, whitening strips are affordable and convenient alternatives. The at-home treatments, which are comfortable to wear, leave teeth a couple of shades brighter and whiter.SHOP NOW

Infinitipro By Conair The Knot Dr. Dryer Brush: 49% off

A versatile investment, Revlon’s all-in-one hot air brush that earns high marks for big results. It smooths and detangles hair, and it takes the hard work out of styling bangs and layers. SHOP NOW

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask: 30% off

This luxurious leave-on lip mask delivers moisture and antioxidants to your lips while you sleep. It’s available in several scents and is hydrating enough to banish chapped lips in just 8 hours. SHOP NOW

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner: 30% off

Perfect your cat eye with this waterproof liquid liner. It dries quickly and doesn’t smudge, so it can last all day. The micro tip allows for precise application, too. SHOP NOW

Mario Badescu Silver Powder for Oily Skin: 30% off

This oil-absorbing powder can help with clogged pores, blackheads and other acne issues. It contains natural ingredients like kaolin clay and zinc oxide and only requires a 10-minute treatment to see results. SHOP NOW

16 discounts that caught our eye

Apparel and accessories from Levi’s and Under Armour

Levi’s Women’s Original Trucker Jacket: 48% off

This timeless jacket is a seasonal staple that coordinates well with most pieces, including leggings, dresses and even slacks. It features signature Levi’s styling and details and gets progressively softer with wash and wear. SHOP NOW

Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt: 25% off

This newer version of the bestselling Under Armour tee is now available in both regular and big-and-tall sizes. The breathable tee, made with soft and lightweight polyester, is a workout and loungewear favorite. SHOP NOW

Vera Bradley Small Vera Tote: 59% off

This classic tote from a much-loved brand is often used as a commuter bag or everyday carry-all, given its spacious design. It’s available in a few colors and designs to suit your style. SHOP NOW

Vera Bradley Women’s Twill Tote Bag: 29% off

This classic tote from a much loved brand is perfect as a commuter bag or everyday carry all. It’s compact but spacious enough to carry the essentials and is available in multiple colors and patterns. SHOP NOW

Adidas Women’s Studio 7/8 Tights: 47% off

These premium leggings are loungewear and workout favorites for their comfortable, flexible fit. They have soft seams that won’t chafe skin, and they hold up to regular washing and wear better than lower-priced options. SHOP NOW

Hurley Men’s Board Shorts: 15% off

If you’re looking for versatile shorts you can wear on or off the beach, invest in this pair with a relaxed fit and smooth waistband. The lightweight material is breathable and dries quickly. SHOP NOW

Champion Men’s Everyday Fitted Ankle Cotton Pants: 55% off

These comfortable sweatpants have an elasticized waist with a drawcord that lets you customize the fit. They have side-seam pockets for carrying your essentials and are machine-washable for easy cleaning. SHOP NOW

SheIn Women’s Casual Slit Wrap Asymmetrical High Waist Skirt: 32% off

Made of a soft polyester/spandex blend, this skirt has plenty of stretch to provide a comfortable fit. The high-waist design provides coverage for the stomach, while the high-low cut shows off just enough of the legs. SHOP NOW

Invicta Men’s Pro Diver Quartz Watch: 65% off

This stylish stainless steel diver watch is the ideal finishing touch to any outfit. It’s water-resistant up to 200 feet for use in and around the water. The band can be adjusted by removing or adding links, too. SHOP NOW

13 discounts that caught our eye

Baby and kids brands with deals on toys, games and apparel

Mustela Gentle Cleansing Gel: 40% off

This sensitive skin-friendly formula for babies is infused with nourishing ingredients, including avocado and vitamin B5. It only requires a couple of pumps to lather up, and it rinses off easily without leaving any residue. SHOP NOW

Simple Joys by Carter’s Baby Bodysuits Set: 27% off

This affordable set, made with 100% cotton, includes coordinating tops and bottoms, featuring fun designs and bright colors. Each piece holds up well to plenty of wear and offers the most bang for your buck. SHOP NOW

Hot Wheels Unleashes For Nintendo Switch: 46% off

Drive the car of your dreams in this Hot Wheels game and race around dozens of challenging tracks with razor-sharp turns. Besides single- and two-player modes, you can always play with up to 12 other people online. SHOP NOW

Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet Play Set: 40% off

Kids can enjoy hours upon hours of imaginative play as a veterinarian with over 24 realistic pieces, including a stethoscope, thermometer and bandages. All pieces pack neatly inside a soft carry case. SHOP NOW

Melissa & Doug Disney Magnetic Dress-Up Doll Play Set: 48% off

Kids can enjoy hours upon hours of dress-up play with these wooden Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck dolls. With 40+ pieces, the magnetic outfits can easily be applied by kids as young as three for hours of entertainment.SHOP NOW

Graco DuetConnect LX Swing and Bouncer: 39% off

This swing seat doubles a portable bouncer, so you can move around while still keeping an eye on your little one. It offers six swing speeds and plays classic music to help soothe baby throughout the day. SHOP NOW

Play-Doh 24-Pack Modeling Compound: 31% off

This Play-Doh set contains all the colors your children could possibly want. Each can contains 3 ounces and has easy-to-open lids, so little hands can do it on their own. SHOP NOW

Bentgo Kids Unicorn Print 5-Compartment Bento-Style Lunch Box: 50% off

Your kids will get a kick out of taking their lunch to school in this leak-proof bento-inspired lunch box. It features two kid-friendly latches and boasts a drop-free design that prevents breakage if you have an active little one. SHOP NOW

15 discounts that caught our eye

Click here for more deals this Prime Day.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving people time and money.