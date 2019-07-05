Bears spotted having a pool day in a California residential neighborhood

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) — A bear and its cub were seen romping outside a home Friday afternoon in Castaic, where the elder animal took a dip in a pool amid warm temperatures.

The owner of the home spotted the animals shortly before 11 a.m. in the 32500 block of Sierra Oak Trail.

Aerial video from AIR7 HD showed the adult bear rummaging through garbage from a toppled trash can on the side of the house, then making its way into the pool as the thermostat in the area reached 79 degrees.

The two bears then frolicked in the backyard before roaming on to nearby properties.