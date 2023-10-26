(KTLA) — Video captured a trio of unlikely pranksters ringing the doorbell of a home in California’s San Bernardino County before running away.

Three bears were seen on a Yucaipa home’s Ring doorbell system as they ambled onto the front porch at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

As one of the furry rogues nears the doorbell, it gets on its hind legs and begins sniffing, scratching and licking the doorbell camera, giving the residents a close-up look of the perpetrator’s snoot.

A Yucaipa home’s Ring Doorbell system captured one of two bears ringing their doorbell in the early morning hours. (Image submitted to KTLA)

The bear momentarily pulls back and glances at what’s behind him — or her — perhaps to see if its partners want in on the fun. The bear then returns its attention to the doorbell, gives it another good lick and activates the doorbell’s chimes.

Almost as if it’s waiting to see if someone will answer the door, the bear pauses — Halloween is just around the corner, after all — before giving the camera another few scratches and then flees the scene with its less adventurous friends.

While encounters with bears have become more common in recent years, especially in California’s mountain communities, it’s important to know what to do if you come face-to-face with one of the apex predators.

The National Park Service has a list of tips and tricks to avoid encounters, some of which include talking calmly to the bear so it knows you’re human and not prey, getting as big as possible and remaining calm. You should never run from a bear, climb a tree to escape the bear or allow the bear to eat your food.