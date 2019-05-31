Baskin Robbins unveils “Stranger Things” ice cream

(CNN) – Baskin Robbins has you covered when season 3 of “Stranger Things” returns.

The ice cream chain is launching a line-up of sweet treats inspired by the popular Netflix series.

Some of the flavors include: The Byer’s House of Lights Polar Pizza Ice Cream.

It has M&M’s that resemble the iconic Christmas lights in the show.

Also, there’s Demogorgon Sundae that looks like one of the monsters.

They also tied in 2 flavors of the month, Eleven’s Heaven flavored like waffle cone and Upside Down Pralines.

The third season debuts on the 4thof July.

