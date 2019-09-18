Bank robber nicknamed ‘Mummy Marauder’ sought in Houston

(ABC NEWS) – The FBI is looking to identify a man nicknamed the “Mummy Marauder” who robbed a Houston bank in a mummy-like disguise on Friday the 13th.

The man — wearing a hat and sunglasses and with mummy-like wraps covering his face and hand — robbed a First Convenience Bank in a Houston grocery store on Sept. 13, the FBI said.

He didn’t show a weapon but threatened the tellers, Connor Hagan, a spokesman with the FBI in Houston, told ABC News. No one was hurt.

“We’re not going to tolerate this guy — even if he does dress up as a mummy — terrorizing our citizens,” Hagan said.

“We are hoping to wrap this case up quickly,” he joked.

The robber fled with an undisclosed amount of money. He was met by an unknown getaway driver in a silver and black Mitsubishi SUV, Hagan said.

The suspect is described as an African American man in his early 20s standing at about 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000, according to the FBI. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS.