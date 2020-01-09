Live Now
Baby dies after being put in backpack; Texas man charged

Trevor Marquis Rowe

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – A West Texas man accused of putting his girlfriend’s 10-month-old daughter in a backpack and leaving her in a car trunk for five hours has been charged with capital murder.

Trevor Marquis Rowe of Lubbock was arrested Tuesday night for the death of Marion Jester-Montoya. He was jailed in Lubbock County on $2 million bond.

Police say the 27-year-old man called 911 Tuesday afternoon to report an infant not breathing and that he was stopping his car to begin resuscitation efforts. The child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

