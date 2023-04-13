CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Federal charges will not be pursued in the investigation into the death of Shanquella Robinson in Mexico last year, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Robinson’s family and attorney met with federal authorities at the FBI Charlotte field office Wednesday morning where prosecutors said they were informed the available evidence did not support a federal prosecution.

“As in every case under consideration for federal prosecution, the government must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that a federal crime was committed,” the Department of Justice said in a released statement. “Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution.”

Federal officials said experienced agents and seasoned prosecutors “extensively” reviewed the evidence and concluded that federal charges could not be pursued. Robinson’s family has continued to push for justice in Shanquella’s sudden death in Mexico that occurred more than five months ago.

Sue-Ann Robinson, the attorney representing Shanquella Robinson’s family, said on Wednesday following the Department of Justice’s announcement, a second autopsy conducted in the United States had happened after Shanquella’s body had already been embalmed.

The results from that autopsy showed the cause of her death as ‘undetermined,’ she said.

The family’s attorney said results from the second autopsy showed swelling in her head but did not show a spinal cord injury, as the first autopsy conducted in Mexico had.

Officials representing the Robinson family said that her case “was not taken seriously” from the moment the alleged crime occurred, calling the results announced on Wednesday “disheartening.”

Robinson’s family told Queen City News Wednesday afternoon that they are deeply disappointed but at this point, this puts whatever charges may come into the hands of authorities in Mexico.

Robinson was vacationing in Cabo San Lucas back in October 2022 when she died. At the time, her death was ruled as a case of alcohol poisoning but later an autopsy revealed she suffered from what officials called a “physical attack” prior to her death.

This was accompanied by a video of an apparent attack on Robinson while she was on vacation. The family’s attorney said Wednesday afternoon that there still seems to be a disconnect between the U.S. and Mexican authorities.

“It’s going to take more than just the local FBI field office in Charlotte, with all due respect to all the work they do. It’s going to take more than that. It’s going to take a high level of diplomatic intervention. Heads of state are going to have to talk to heads of state and say ‘This is what it is, this is what happened, it’s on video,’ U.S. citizens can’t do this, this can’t occur, we need to resolve this,” Attorney Sue-Ann Robinson said.

The family said this does not bring their search for justice to an end but this is certainly a setback.