Authorities in Alabama offer a $5K reward for information about Aniah Blanchard, the daughter of a UFC heavyweight

(CNN) – A $5000 reward is being offered for information about the the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard.

The 19-year-old is the daughter of Ultimate Fighting Championship Heavyweight Walt Harris.

Police in Auburn, Alabama say she’s been missing for a week.

Her vehicle was found in Montgomery, about an hour south of Auburn.

Governor Kay Ivey authorized the reward and tweeted that anyone with information of where Blanchard is should come forward.

Blanchard is a student at Southern Union, a state community college in east Alabama.

Authorities say this matter is being treated as a criminal investigation.