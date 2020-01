AUSTRALIA (CNN) – Australia, taking to the skies to help feed its wallaby population.

The mission called for dropping 2000 pounds of carrots and sweet potatoes across various colonies.

‘Operation Rock Wallaby’ is part of a post-wildfire recovery effort.

Officials say this was the most widespread food drop they’ve ever done for Brush-tailed rock-wallabies.

Australia has been ravaged with major bushfires over the past few months.

Nearly half-a-billion animals were impacted by the fires.