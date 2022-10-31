RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Election workers in North Carolina had not one but two surprise guests during a meeting Monday.

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger joined election administrators from all 100 of the state’s counties virtually to give them a jolt of motivation ahead of Election Day.

During the meeting, he called them the “true democracy action heroes” and said he wanted to call in to “pump [them] up a little bit.”

Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina Board of Elections, approached Schwarzenegger through contacts at the University of Southern California’s Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy to “show our election workers how much folks appreciate the work they do to secure our elections and ensure all eligible voters can cast ballots.”

Schwarzenegger wasn’t the only one to steal the show on the virtual meeting.

A few minutes into the call, his pet donkey made an appearance.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Schwarzenegger’s pet donkey, in his home, appeared on camera looking for a biscuit.

On a more serious note, Schwarzenegger acknowledged the threats and harassment election officials have faced in recent years.

“But nothing should intimidate you because whatever you do, it is such wonderful, wonderful work to make it possible for all of us to vote and to participate in this democracy,” he added. “There is no job that is more important right now, this next week, than your job.”

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.