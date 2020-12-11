Arkansas woman reconnects with family 50 years after her adoption

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – An Arkansas woman is celebrating for the first time with the family she has found after more than 50 years.

Debra Davis was adopted when she was little and always longed to meet just one family member. What she never expected, though, was to meet seven of them.

Davis spent her whole life wondering about her biological family. She even wrote a book about her experience.

“I’ve been searching for 54 years,” Davis said, noting she was adopted when she was just a toddler. “I thought I was the only one you know. I grew up alone.”

Davis said spent her whole life curious about where she came from.

“I just want to get to know who my family is and my siblings,” she explained.

While speaking about her book, Davis came in contact with a private investigator and genealogist Crystal Batson.

“I volunteer my time as a search angel to help reunite adoptees,” Batson explained.

After examining the case, Batson found Davis had seven siblings. And little did she know, they grew up wondering about her as well.

When the reunion happened, it was a moment filled with smiles, tears, and a warm embrace between two sisters meeting for the first time.

Davis spent the morning meeting her other two sisters, nieces, and nephews. She found her siblings spent their lives wondering about her as well.

“We heard vaguely some things, but we didn’t have a lot of information that we needed to find her,” one of the sisters said.

They sat on the couch hand in hand learning more about each other. During that time, Davis asked about their mom. Her sisters handed her a diary where she had written about Davis every day.

“Bless all of the churches, bless Debra,” Davis read.

Davis will meet the rest of her seven siblings this week and they will also be spending Christmas together.

MORE TOP STORIES: