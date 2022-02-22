(The Hill) – Anti-Semitic and white separatist materials were dropped at homes in two Texas cities on Sunday.

The Colleyville Police Department said it was aware of materials in clear sandwich bags that had been left on driveways around the city.

The department said in a tweet it has been in contact with the FBI and is investigating the situation as a hate crime.

Local authorities said the flyers have also appeared in San Francisco, Miami and Denver. A separate tweet from the department included a link to a report from NBC News published last month that said many, if not all, of the flyers found said, “Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish.”

The flyers, which were in plastic bags and weighed down by rice or pebbles, listed Jewish government officials who have assisted in the United States’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NBC News.

Flyers were also found at homes in Garland, Texas, according to The Dallas Morning News.

A group dubbed The Goyim Defense league is reportedly behind the coronavirus-related antisemitic posters, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) tracker of antisemitic incidents. The ADL describes the group as “a loose network of individuals connected by their virulent antisemitism.”

The antisemitic posters were found in Colleyville a little over a month after a rabbi and four congregants were held hostage at a synagogue in the city. All four were freed from the standoff after several hours. Authorities identified a British national as the hostage-taker.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel was “an act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community.”

The congregation on Sunday said a number of its members received the anti-Semitic flyers, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Antisemitic flyers have also been found in Houston. The materials included an image of Adolf Hitler with the caption: “We can do it again.”