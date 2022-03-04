PHILADELPHIA (AP) – An Amtrak engineer has been cleared of charges related to a deadly, high-speed derailment that left eight people dead and hundreds injured in Philadelphia in 2015.

The jury acquitted 38-year-old engineer Brandon Bostian of causing a catastrophe, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

Bostian’s lawyer describes him as a lifelong train buff who had a perfect work record until he was distracted by people throwing rocks in the area just before the crash.

Amtrak settled the civil litigation with victims and their families for $265 million, a higher limit set by Congress after the crash.