American Red Cross urges people to donate amidst nationwide shortage

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The American Red Cross is in critical shortage of type O-blood and has extended calls for people of all blood types to donate blood or platelets.

Due to an increase of influenza across the country and winter weather, some people have been unable to donate causing a nationwide shortage in blood, specifically type O.

People of all blood types, especially type O positive and O negative are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate blood or platelets with their local American Red Cross.

Please call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767, visit their website RedCrossBlood.org, or download the Red Cross Donor app.