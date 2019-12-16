Amber alert issued for 2 FL kids last seen playing in front yard

by: CNN Newsource

JACKSONVILLE, Fl (CNN) – Florida authorities are searching for two children who went missing Sunday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriffs office says Briya and Braxton Williams were last seen playing in their front yard.

Relatives of the siblings were inside their home when the siblings disappeared.

6-year-old Braxton was wearing blue jeans and a red sweater.

5-year-old Briya had a grey sweater with multicolored writing.

K-9 teams and drones are being used in the hunt.

Anyone with information about the children is asked to contact authorities.

