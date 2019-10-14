Amber Alert expanded for abducted Alabama 3-year-old; 2 in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

2:23 p.m.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has offered a $5,000 reward for any information that leads authorities to the location of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

Gov. Ivey released a statement encouraging Alabamians to keep an eye out for the missing 3-year-old and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

“At this time, we offer our fervent prayers for law enforcement and all involved in the search,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “We pray for Kamille’s family and that God will continue to watch over Kamille until she is safely returned home soon.”

12:45 p.m.

VIGIL PLANNED

Apostle Wanda Stephen, of Jesus Real Ministry Church in Birmingham, has arranged a vigil for Kamille. It will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Tom Brown Village, where she was last seen. Family members tell CBS 42’s Michael Clark they plan to attend.

Search crews will be canvassing near Tom Brown Village as well as the area where the vehicle was found in Center Point Sunday night.

10:30 a.m.

SECOND PERSON OF INTEREST DETAINED

In a press conference Monday morning, Birmingham Police confirmed they have detained a second person of interest in Kamille’s abduction. The Toyota Sequoia believed to be involved in the 3-year-old’s abduction was found near Center Point Sunday night, where the two individuals were taken in for questioning. It does not appear that they have any connection to her family.

There is no new information on Kamille’s location, and the Amber Alert has been expanded to surrounding states.