(WJBF) — A promotion that allowed customers to monetarily thank their Amazon delivery driver at no cost to them has ended, hours after the promotion began.

The easter egg allowed Amazon customers to say ‘Alexa, thank my driver’ to their Amazon Alexa-enabled device, which would then lead to Amazon paying out a $5 tip to the driver of their most recent delivery.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that the promotion ended after overwhelming customer interest. The company says that the promotion was designed to end once the amount of ‘thanks’ reached one million.

Amazon said that despite no longer paying out drivers, they will continue to pass along customer gratitude to drivers.

“We’re glad to see customers interested in thanking their drivers and encourage them to continue doing so. Drivers will continue to be notified of the gratitude received,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement.