(WJBF) – Twitter will officially be sold to Elon Musk for $44 billion.

The sale has people across the internet torn on whether or not they plan to stay on the social media platform or look elsewhere.

Since its launch in 2006, Twitter has become one of the most popular social media platforms and currently has over 300 million users.

Since its creation, the platform has had its share of controversies, from the amount characters you can use in one tweet to criticisms of censorship.

Musk has stated that his reason for purchasing Twitter was to protect free speech.

While it’s still too early to tell what changes, if any, will come to Twitter with Musk’s purchase, here’s some social media alternatives if you’re feeling the need to fly the coop on the Twitter.

Tumblr has been around since 2007 and is often referred to by people as a “micro-blog,” that allows people to heavily customize their own page. The platform allows people to blog using pictures, text, and music.

2. Mastodon:

Mastodon is similar to Twitter but it doesn’t have an actual app and is open source content that allows users to build their own social networks. Another big difference is the 500 character limit.

3. Facebook:

While this is one of the more obvious alternatives, it’s worth mentioning. Facebook allows you to post texts, pictures, music, and more. With a character limit of over 63 thousand, if you’ve been having trouble with Twitter’s character limits it may be time to revisit one of social media’s most popular platforms.

4. Instagram:

Instagram is a social media platform thats primary focus is video and pictures. You can only post visual content with written captions. One big difference between it and Facebook is that there’s only a heart icon unlike Facebook which allows you dislike posts, among other reactions.

5. Reddit:

Reddit is a social news website that many call “the front page of the internet” where members submit content to the site such as links, text posts, images, and videos which are then voted up or down by other members. Reddit was created back in 2005 and currently has over 430 million users.

6. SpaceHey:

If you miss the simplicity of MySpace, then SpaceHey is for you. The site aims to recreate the MySpace experience with an impressive level of function and detail. Gone is the endless ‘newsfeed’ scroll you’d find on Facebook or Twitter. And no advertisements. For those looking for the bare minimum in a social media experience.

Social media has become a big part of many lives over the years and find the right platform can be tough. These are just some of the many social media options that are out there.