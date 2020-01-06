Alex Trebek has rehearsed his final ‘Jeopardy’ show

(ABC News) – “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says he’s already rehearsed what he plans to say to the audience on his final show. Trebek, whose hosted since 1984 announced last March that he’s been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

No word on when his last episode will tape but Trebek says he’ll ask the director to leave him 30 seconds for his final thoughts.

‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time Tournament’ starring Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer airs right here on WJBF NewsChannel 6 tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET.