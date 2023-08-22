(KTLA) — Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight that landed at California’s John Wayne Airport late Sunday evening had to deplane on the taxiway after the plane sustained damage to its landing gear.

The flight landed at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana around 11:30 p.m., and the crew of the Boeing 737 reported issues with the plane’s landing gear as it was taxiing to the gate.

The Orange County Fire Authority responded to the John Wayne Airport after a plane sustained damage to its landing gear on Aug. 20, 2023. (Orange County Fire Authority)

The damaged landing gear led to the plane being stopped on the taxiway, where its passengers unloaded and then were shuttled to the terminal by bus. The plane parked on the taxiway, where it remained overnight, an official statement from Alaska Airlines read.

The flight departed from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Alaska confirmed that there were 106 people on board, including passengers and crew, and no injuries were reported.

It’s unclear if the landing gear was damaged during the landing or if it was caused by something else.

Orange County Fire Authority crews help de-plane a Boeing 737 at the John Wayne Airport on Aug. 20, 2023. (Orange County Fire Authority)

The FAA is investigating, and Alaska’s maintenance crews were inspecting the aircraft.

“Our focus is taking care of our guests who were on board, including retrieving their checked bags. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate their patience during this situation,” Alaska Airlines said in a statement. “The safety of our guests and employees is always our primary priority. While this incident is a rare occurrence, our flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios.”

The Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene to assist with unloading the plane. Officials said regular training with the airport ensured that the incident response went smoothly.