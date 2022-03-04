SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey will not meet with Vice President Kamala Harris on her trip to Selma this weekend for events commemorating Bloody Sunday.

Gina Maiola, the governor’s communications director, said Friday that Gov. Ivey “has other engagements.”

Maiola confirmed that the governor will not attend Vice President Harris’ remarks and will not greet the first Black Vice President when she arrives in Alabama.

Instead, Gov. Ivey will participate in a luncheon held by the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, which is holding a convention and trade show in Mobile. Ivey had confirmed her attendance at the cattlemen’s event before the Office of the Vice President announced Harris’ visit to Selma, Maiola said.

In 2015, when President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama visited Selma for the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, then-Gov. Robert Bentley attended the event, speaking at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge to scattered boos from the audience.

Bloody Sunday refers to the events of March 7, 1965, when Alabama State Troopers attacked unarmed marchers, including John Lewis, on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Images of the events galvanized the American public and led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act.