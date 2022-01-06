Airlines responding to high sickout numbers during pandemic

FILE: A Boeing 757-2Q8 operated by Delta Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019, in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(The Associated Press) – The pandemic has made a major impact on the entire world, and the airlines are not exempt.

Now due to high sickout numbers, the airlines are responding by trimming their schedules.

Alaska Airlines representatives say that the airline will cut its schedule by about 10% for the rest of January.

The move comes as nationwide flight cancellations top 1,800, the 12th straight day above 1,000.

Officials say they are dealing with an unprecedented number of employees calling in sick as COVID-19 cases surge nationwide.

Alaska’s move is similar to a decision last week by JetBlue Airways.

Other airlines, including United, are offering bonus pay to find employees willing to work extra days.