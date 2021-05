AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man who was previously charged with attempted murder is now being charged with murder according to Aiken Public Safety.

Derek Dunbar was charged with attempted murder after a shooting on January 28, 2020 at 8:30 pm on the 500 block of Chesterfield Street in Aiken.

The victim died on May 13, 2021 as a result of his injuries. Dunbar’s charge has now been upgraded to murder.