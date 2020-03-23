Aiken County closes all parks to visitors

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Parks, Recreation and Tourism staff have decided to close all County parks to the public.

The previous closure to recreational facilities has now been extended to playgrounds, ballfields, basketball courts and other outdoor gathering places.

These closures are being enforced in an attempt to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The closures will limit places for people to gather in large numbers.

The exception to these closures are various walking trails, tracks and County parks. People are allowed to spend time at these places but are encouraged to practice social distancing from others and not walk in large groups.

Also, a second drop box has been placed at the rear entrance of the Government Center to assist with long lines at the drive-thru. This is for documents for the RMC, Planning and Development, Engineering and other offices that utilize larger documents. Delinquent tax payments can be handled at the drive-thru, drop box on the drive-thru island, or at the rear entrance.