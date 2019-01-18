AeroMexico's New 'DNA Discount' Ad Goes Viral

Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved

(CNN) - In 2017, about 35 million American citizens traveled to Mexico.

But as political tensions flare between Mexico and the United States, one airline decided to be proactive.

AeroMexico, the country's national carrier, unveiled a program called "DNA Discounts," which offers discounts on flights to Americans who can show by taking a test that they have Mexican DNA.

The amount of the discount depends on the percentage of Mexican ancestry.

For example, a person who has 15% Mexican heritage qualifies for 15% off.

A chart onscreen explains how long immigration between the two countries has been going on and which states in the United States are likely to have high numbers of people with Mexican heritage.

The ad came after now-President Donald Trump's campaign promise to build a border wall between the two countries.