Abused dog in need of foster home until owner comes back from Afghanistan

After suffering horrible abuse, a dog named Piggy is coming to Buffalo next week, and will need a foster family this summer.

News 4 spoke with Kate Glaser, who runs the Buffalo-based blog Hope Rises.

According to the blog, the dog formed a close bond with a member of the Army from Buffalo. The serviceman, who is under contract in Afghanistan, received help from family, friends and the community to raise more than $6,000 to help get Piggy to the United States.

“Being a street dog in a place like Afghanistan is incredibly cruel,” Glaser said. The dog’s ears appear to have been cut off, but the circumstances around how it happened are not clear.

Luckily, Piggy is America-bound, but his new owner, Zach, must stay overseas until October.

In the meantime, Piggy is going to need someone to look after him. He has all his needed vaccines and is in healthy shape; So, all he needs now is some love and care.

If you’ve got room in your home and your heart to take care of Piggy until Zach is back, send a message to Hope Rises here.

And there are plenty of other dogs like Piggy in need of a good home. Groups like Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue are always looking for foster families.