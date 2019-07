(CNN) – American Rapper A$AP Rock will remain in jail.

The 30-year-old’s real name is Rakim Mayers has been in custody since July 3rd, after a fight in Sweden.

Thursday morning, the Swedish prosecutor announced they are charging the music artist with assault.

His lawyer insists he is innocent.

Celebrities and President Donald Trump have called for his release.

Police say they will not be swayed by international pressure.